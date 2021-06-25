When it comes to COVID-19 in St. Joseph, look no further than sewage for a glimpse of the future.
Our sewage will reveal the presence of the COVID-19 virus before the onslaught of symptoms, so “wastewater-based epidemiology” can be an indicator of what’s going to happen. Think of it as a dirty, stinky crystal ball.
For St. Joseph, it isn’t reassuring. Earlier this month, the Delta variant of COVID-19 was found in 27 of 30 treatment systems that were tested in Missouri, including the one in St. Joseph.
This should be of concern because of St. Joseph’s low vaccination rate. While the Delta variant isn’t necessarily more dangerous than earlier strains, it is 60% more contagious. It could spread quickly in a community like St. Joseph, where only 1-in-5 people are vaccinated against COVID-19.
On CBS’s “Face the Nation” last week, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said low vaccination rates put Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Missouri at risk of a new wave of infections as the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, becomes the dominant strain in the United States.
Why aren’t more people getting vaccinated? Some say that vaccinated individuals still can get COVID, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been clear that the vaccine is especially effective in preventing severe illness and death, which should be the overriding goal. A recent study shows the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine to be 88% effective against the Delta strain, while vaccinated people accounted for 0.1% of all COVID-related hospitalizations nationwide in May.
People shouldn’t be forced to get a vaccine, but they should understand that inaction also has consequences. Already, Buchanan County’s positivity rate is back up to 9% and the St. Joseph School District went virtual at some summer school locations because of COVID.
In a way, St. Joseph dodged a bullet when the Kansas City Chiefs announced the return of training camp to Missouri Western State University next month. There was some concern that the Chiefs would balk at the low vaccination rate — 20% in Buchanan County compared to 40% in Jackson County.
The Chiefs will follow NFL protocols that require fans to stay 20 feet from players with no autographs. When buying tickets for camp, the small print includes a “fan health promise” that a ticket holder won’t attend if they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days. It also references not attending unless “they are fully vaccinated,” although that point isn’t fully explained.
We’re told the NFL and the Chiefs strongly encourage vaccination but they don’t necessarily verify it. Either way, they clearly see the need. The question is, when will people in St. Joseph see it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.