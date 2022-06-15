President Joe Biden says Exxon “made more money than God this year.”
That may be true, but it didn’t make more than Apple. The oil company, known as ExxonMobil, reported $25.8 billion in net income over the last 12 months versus $101.9 billion for Apple. Yet Apple is beloved and oil companies are despised, and not just by the president.
Why is this? Both make products that are necessities in the modern world. What’s more, Biden’s own Energy Department, in an analysis of the petroleum market, notes that non-cartel producers are “price takers” who respond to market prices rather than influence them.
Apple tells you how much an iPhone 13 is going to cost you, but an oil company doesn’t have that kind of power. Maybe Biden should gripe at Apple a little more because blaming oil companies for cashing in right now is a little like criticizing someone who sells their home or used car at the current market price.
In truth, most Americans probably see the profit levels at both Apple and ExxonMobil as a little obscene. You can’t blame them. But the oil companies get singled out for reasons that have little to do with corporate accounting or ethics.
The president very much needs to deflect the skyrocketing cost of gasoline onto someone not named Joseph R. Biden.
Remember that this is a president who, in his second week of office, issued a 7,400-word executive order that, among other things, paused new oil and gas leases on public lands and called for an end to all international financing of carbon-intensive energy companies.
Then go back to the Apple-Exxon comparison. The oil company posted losses in four of the past 10 quarters, including an eye-popping $20.1 billion loss in December of 2020. Apple never earned less than $11.2 billion in any of the last 10 quarters.
So you’ve got an oil industry that absorbed steep losses during the pandemic, resulting in the closing of unprofitable refineries and drilling platforms that can’t be easily turned back on. You’ve got a president who rode into office promising to cut off access to capital and opportunities for drilling.
It’s not the kind of thing that makes companies feel good about future investment.
Instead, coupled with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s economy returning to full capacity, you’ve got a perfect storm for record-high gasoline prices.
Americans have every right to question oil company profits and investment decisions. But they should be more outraged that the president’s response to the storm is ... a strongly worded letter to oil executives.
At least this shows that Biden’s political instincts are sound, even if his energy policy is not. When all else fails (and it has), blame the oil companies.
