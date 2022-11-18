This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


FILE — The Livestock Exchange Building served as a reminder of the economic importance of the stockyards in St. Joseph.

 File photo | St. Joseph News-Press

The Livestock Exchange Building stands out for all the wrong reasons, like a decayed tooth that mars an otherwise perfect smile. Everyone knows that the 123-year-old building is a shell, literally, of what it was in its glory days. It’s no secret that the historic, abandoned structure is endangered and probably only one fire away from vanishing forever.

Everyone knows this, but this building stands like a sentinel, almost like it’s mocking us for years of inaction. The local agri-chemical company Albaugh finally bought the building from the county this past week. The speculation is that Albaugh, which also purchased and cleared what remained of the St. Joseph Stockyards, will consider demolishing the building to redevelop the site.

