The Livestock Exchange Building stands out for all the wrong reasons, like a decayed tooth that mars an otherwise perfect smile. Everyone knows that the 123-year-old building is a shell, literally, of what it was in its glory days. It’s no secret that the historic, abandoned structure is endangered and probably only one fire away from vanishing forever.
Everyone knows this, but this building stands like a sentinel, almost like it’s mocking us for years of inaction. The local agri-chemical company Albaugh finally bought the building from the county this past week. The speculation is that Albaugh, which also purchased and cleared what remained of the St. Joseph Stockyards, will consider demolishing the building to redevelop the site.
If that happens, it will be a shame, but what is the better option at this point? To all the critics, where was your plan for this building that once signified the might of St. Joseph’s stockyards-based economy? Who is to blame for what could be the final chapter?
You can’t blame Albaugh, a growing company that has invested millions in St. Joseph and done much to clean up and revitalize this industrial area. Its employees are the ones that have to live in the shadow of this blighted building.
You can’t blame Friends of St. Joseph, the nonprofit entity that acted in good faith and tried to shore up and save the building after years of absentee ownership and decline. This group spent thousands of dollars, but it wasn’t enough.
You can’t blame the county, which wanted the building back on the tax rolls. No one emerged to buy the building at the county’s delinquent tax sale in August.
You can’t blame the city, which is rumored to have rebuffed a request from Friends of St. Joseph to get more involved in saving the building. That would have been nice, but the city’s sales tax rate is already among the highest in the state.
Are taxpayers going to support a property tax measure for this one building when the public schools are in the state they are in and may need additional tax support of their own down the road? From Joe Public’s perspective, it doesn’t matter if it’s a city tax, a county tax or a school tax. It all adds up.
The cost of fixing up this building would be enormous, as much as $30 million by some estimates. Even if it’s developed into apartments and offices, who is going to want to live or work in or near an industrial zone?
Really, there are no bad actors here, just a cautionary tale of what happens when a community allows a problem to fester. There are no shortages of blight and problems in this historic city. Maybe it’s time to move on to the next ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.