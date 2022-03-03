The 1630 Fund claimed $85 million in assets in a recent financial disclosure report. Action Now was founded after a former Enron employee was fortunate enough to retire at the age of 38.
With deep pockets, these organizations were able to give financial backing to progressive ballot issues in Missouri. The 1630 Fund provided more than $4 million for a constitutional amendment to raise the minimum wage. Action Now helped steer redistricting changes that won voter approval in 2018.
Whether these were good ideas or bad ones, or whether they could be deemed conservative or liberal, is beside the point. The question is whether these issues belong in the ever-expanding state Constitution and whether dark-money funds and political action committees in Washington, D.C., and Houston ought to be pulling the strings.
It doesn’t exactly sound like a grassroots effort, which is why you probably didn’t get a chance to sign the petition out here in District 6. The big cities see our part of the state as flyover country’s flyover country.
Compared to other states, the Missouri Constitution is easy to amend through initiative petition. This is one reason why it’s 10 times larger that the U.S. Constitution. It’s also why Missouri lawmakers want to raise the threshold for amending the state Constitution by requiring a two-thirds vote (instead of a simple majority) and calling for signatures from all eight congressional districts (instead of six) to get something on the ballot.
It would also mandate hearings so that voters could learn more about the small print in these proposals and get more information about the out-state sources of money.
This leads to predictable screams of the people’s will being ignored, but critics overlook the reality that our system of government was designed with an eye toward protecting a minority from a populist steamroller. This is why states elect a president through the Electoral College, three-fourths of states (not voters) ratify amendments to the U.S. Constitution and every state gets two U.S. senators, no matter the size.
The opposition to IP reform also ignores a couple of other points. This legislation, if passed, does nothing to change those amendments that have already gained voter approval. It simply creates a new standard going forward, one that should set a higher bar to amend the Constitution because those things are much harder than statute to modify in future years.
Lost in the debate is the fact that any change to the IP process will require approval at the polls. Voters will get the final say, as they should, with well-healed interest groups in D.C. and Houston no doubt spending plenty of money to influence the result.
