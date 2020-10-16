There was a time, not so long ago, when a Republican like Sarah Palin had to delve deep into a piece of legislation to spin a conspiracy theory about death panels. That was so 2009. Today, there’s no need to get elbow-deep into 20,000 pages of legislation. Today, the Democrats just serve it up.

Less than a month before Election Day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to back legislation that would create a different type of panel, something we might call a death to democracy panel. Pelosi wants to establish a commission under the 25th Amendment with the power to examine the president’s fitness for holding office. If called upon by the House and Senate, the commission’s finding could result in an elected president’s removal and the vice president’s elevation to the nation’s highest office.

Under the 25th Amendment, a vice president and a majority of the Cabinet can determine if the president is unfit to serve, but the Constitution also delegates similar authority to Congress or a vaguely defined “other body.” Pelosi now backs legislation, which has festered in the House for a few years, to create that other body with a panel of unelected physicians, psychiatrists and eight former high-ranking executive branch officers.

Pelosi insists this isn’t about Trump and the current election, but that claim is hard to take seriously. With a divisive election only weeks away, to float this proposal at this point seems tone deaf at best, dangerous at worst and more than a little condescending to voters.

Not all presidents have been rock solid in terms of fitness for office. It’s been said that Woodrow Wilson’s wife ran the country after the president suffered a stroke during his second term. The 25th Amendment wasn’t ratified until 1967.

Trump does appear unhinged whenever he fires off one of his all-caps Tweetstorms. But unlike Wilson at the end of his presidency, voters know this. Both Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden qualified for senior discounts decades ago, when Bill Clinton was still president. Biden would be in his early 80s at the end of a first term. Voters know this, too.

So why not just leave these things up to the wisdom of voters, instead of a panel of doctors and psychiatrists? To push this bill at this point gives an impression that Democrats are so obsessed with Trump’s removal that they can’t even wait the three weeks for the election. This comes at a time when their candidate is starting to widen his lead in almost every national poll.

We said it during the impeachment and we’ll say it now. The best way to remove a sitting president is at the polling place, on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Just wait for your chance every four years.