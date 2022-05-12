Missouri teachers must have felt conflicted about this year’s legislative session.
Lawmakers considered restrictions on what teachers can say in the classroom about race and racism. The proposals seem unlikely to pass, but the whole Critical Race Theory debate carried an implied lack of trust in the professional judgment of teachers, who must have found this insulting.
On the other hand, legislators felt strongly enough about teachers to set aside $21 million for additional pay. Educators aren’t to be trusted talking about sensitive issues of race, but they really need more money.
Teachers do deserve more money, in big districts and small. Lawmakers and Gov. Mike Parson were right to press for funding to increase the base pay of teachers, although it will be important to recognize the limitations.
The state will establish a grant program to get the base salary to $38,000, with the state contributing 70% and districts paying the remainder. The funding is expected to provide the biggest impact in smaller districts that don’t pay as much as those in bigger cities. It also will bring unintended consequences to places like St. Joseph, where the district already starts teachers at $38,000.
If surrounding districts boost their pay, then the St. Joseph School District will be compelled to respond to stay competitive. Few will argue that teachers shouldn’t get a pay boost, but the St. Joseph district may have to shoulder the cost instead of relying on the state for a match. There’s also the reality that state funding does little for long-time, experienced teachers. The pressure will be on to reciprocate, but again this may need to happen at the local level with local funding.
Finally, there’s the question of whether more money is the answer to getting more teachers to stay in the classroom. It’s part of the equation — a big part of it — but few teachers ever held illusions of getting rich. If you ask why they leave the profession, you’ll hear about the stress, the long hours (they take plenty of work home after 3) and the behavior of students and parents.
Some also will mention a lack of support. Sometimes this refers to an administration and a board but in recent years this also means the culture wars and the tendency of the public to question the motives and the professionalism of educators who probably just want the kids to add and subtract or read at grade level.
Still, the extra money can’t hurt.
Our advice to teachers: Talk is cheap, so take the cash. Our advice to elected officials: Don’t delude yourself into believing that money is the only reason why teachers are leaving the profession.
