History shows that 2,501 Americans died in Normandy on June 6, 1944.
One of them was John Edward Bussell, a Navy ensign who was killed at Omaha Beach. His Naval Combat Demolition Unit landed with the first Allied forces under devastating enemy artillery, machine gun and sniper fire, according to honorstates.org.
Bussell is buried in Normandy American Cemetery, Colleville-sur-Mer, France. His final resting place is far from St. Joseph and the life that he left behind when he enlisted.
Today is a day for remembering those who stormed the beaches and helped liberate a continent. In addition to honoring the personal and collective sacrifice, it’s worth asking what kind of world men like Bussell were fighting for 78 years ago. They certainly left us a better world, one that by and large enjoyed peace and prosperity for more than seven decades.
There is a sense that it’s beginning to unravel and, worse than that, some people don’t seem to care.
What would a veteran of D-Day think of the bloodshed in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and a domestic political environment that turns every issue, even those of foreign affairs, into a partisan slugfest?
Maybe they would recognize some of it. While it’s tempting to view past generations as always operating with unity and common purpose, that’s only because time has a way of obscuring past differences. In 1941, the Lend-Lease Act passed Congress but with vocal opposition that suggested deep unease about the path to war. A total of 165 House members voted no, along with 30 senators.
Maybe when Sen. Josh Hawley objects to the “astronomical price tag” for aid to Ukraine, Bussell could hear echoes of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh, the isolationist who distrusted FDR and saw America being pushed into World War II by British and Jewish propaganda.
But there is a sense that the World War II generation, when push came to shove, was willing to put differences aside and leave politics at the water’s edge. Today, President Joe Biden has plenty of explaining to do about goals in Ukraine and how he expects to end the conflict without major escalation. But his critics, Hawley included, need to be able to detach opposition to Biden from views on Ukraine and to explain how Vladimir Putin decimating a country and controlling vast energy supplies makes the world a better place.
It’s fine to disagree on taxes, regulation, energy and abortion. It’s time to put differences aside for more unity of purpose on foreign policy.
Maybe it’s unfair to use Bussell, or anyone who gave his life on the beaches of Normandy, as a prop for a particular viewpoint for U.S. engagement or non-engagement. That’s not the point.
The point is that we are the inheritors of their legacy. We should strive to do better with it.
