Sometimes, the news hits late on a Friday afternoon. That’s just an observation, not an accusation.

Some might have missed a Missouri Supreme Court opinion that provided clarification and certainty into an election cycle that, so far, has been anything but clear and certain.

Less than four weeks before the election, the court rejected an effort to expand voting by mail, without a notary signature, to every eligible voter in the state. The court held that fear of contracting COVID-19 was not the same thing as being unable to vote because of the illness.

The ruling means that Missourians will go to the polls, or cast absentee and mail-in ballots, under rules established in Senate Bill 631. That measure easily passed the Republican-controlled Legislature in the spring and was signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson.

SB 631 strikes a fine line between the desire to provide other means of voting during a pandemic and reluctance to expand mail-in voting without a notary signature. The law allows absentee voting by mail to those who are at risk of contracting COVID-19 based on age, medical conditions and other specific factors. For those voters with COVID-19 risk factors, an absentee ballot could be sent in the mail without a notary signature.

The law also allows any Missourian to submit a mail ballot, but a notary signature is required for that broader category.

The NAACP and the League of Women Voters wanted to expand mail-in access without a notary signature to anyone in the state, based on a more general fear of contracting COVID-19. Significantly, the groups filed legal action in April, before the Legislature passed SB 631.

The justices declared that the lawsuit sought to expand voting by mail to a degree that the Legislature never intended.

“(An) eligible voter who expects to voluntarily confine him or herself on the date of an election to avoid contracting or spreading any illness — from COVID-19 to the flu to the common cold — could cast an absentee ballot without notarizing his or her ballot envelope regardless of whether he or she expects to be sick or ill on the date of the election,” the court wrote in its opinion. “All future voters beyond the 2020 election could claim they expect to confine themselves ‘due to illness.’”

The court also held that voting is a fundamental right for all Missourians, but voting absentee is not.

That might seem harsh, but think about those voters in other countries who have gone to the polls amid great personal risk. It is inspiring.

The government can’t protect every voter from every possible threat on the journey to the polls. It can only provide reasonable alternatives and access. SB 631 does that. Let’s give it a chance to work.