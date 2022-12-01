St. Joseph’s sewer rates had remained stable since 2018. For consumers, it was a welcome relief following some eye-popping rate hikes starting more than a decade ago.
To put it in perspective, the average St. Joseph resident was billed $17.88 a month in 2008. Following a series of rate increases in the 10% range, the typical bill stands at around $60, depending on the customer’s usage. Much of this was due to federally mandated improvements to the wastewater system like that $68 million Whitehead Creek and Blacksnake Creek stormwater separation projects.
Now, as the cost of just about everything is starting to rise, sewer bills could be going up again. This week, city council members heard the results of a consultant’s study that urges another increase in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. Otherwise, the city faces the prospect of dipping into reserves in order to cover debt obligations.
Members of the city council, some of whom gave lip services to “doing something about sewer bills,” in the last campaign, are finding that there are no easy answers. The previous council wanted to avoid rate hikes in order to get bridge repair bonds passed and then approved federal stimulus funds to help keep rates stable, but that was a short-term fix.
If sewer bills must be raised, then that may be an unfortunate reality of living in a city with aging infrastructure next to the Missouri River.
Council members and city officials may be tempted to bemoan the unfairness of federal mandates or the way that the previous council kicked the can on rates. However, there’s something else they should do after the shock of another increase wears off.
More than anything, the city needs to instill public confidence in its billing practices and its level of customer service. This has always been something that state regulators look at with public utilities, so the city council needs to take on that watchdog role with municipal sewer rates.
In St. Joseph, sewer bills were not out of the news even when they weren’t rising. At the same time that customers were getting a break on rate increases, a whistleblower alleged that shortcomings in sewer billing oversight could be causing the city to miss out on $1 million annually.
While an outside auditor’s review found that many of the claims were either untrue or unlikely at the current time (an important distinction), a seed of doubt was planted in the public’s mind.
The city needs to do everything possible to make sure that customer service is at the highest level with regard to sewer billing and that the city is collecting as fairly and as efficiently as possible.
