At the start of the 20th century, you would have been most likely to die of pneumonia, influenza, tuberculosis or diarrhea.
It’s not a pretty picture, but that’s the way it was back then. Thankfully, antibiotics and modern water and sewage systems helped take care of these health threats.
More than 100 years later, we can avoid bad water, but we can’t dodge the ticking clock of mortality. It ticks for all of us.
In the 21st century, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services lists the top causes of death in Buchanan County as heart disease, chronic lower respiratory disease, lung cancer, stroke and diabetes.
In many instances, this doesn’t have to be inevitable. November marks Diabetes Awareness Month, making it a good time to think about the impact of this condition and how in some cases it can be either prevented or managed.
This year, part of the awareness effort is geared toward the 1 in 3 Missourians estimated to have prediabetes, a condition marked by blood sugar levels that are higher than normal but not high enough for a person to be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. It is estimated that 88 million people nationwide have prediabetes.
The numbers tell the tale of this health issue if it is not properly addressed.
About 13% of Missouri’s adult population has diabetes, according to figures from the American Diabetes Association. What’s even more alarming is that 152,000 people in Missouri are believed to have diabetes without even knowing it, raising the risk of serious complications like heart disease, stroke, amputation, blindness — even death.
In Buchanan County, diabetes was a factor in 548 deaths between 2009 and 2019, according to state statistics. That averages out to more than 50 a year.
Those are grim numbers but also a bit of a glass-half-full dynamic, depending on how you wish to look at it. Because of modern medicine and technology, we can live longer. But that means we live long enough to die as a result of lifestyle-related conditions linked to smoking, inactivity and obesity.
Diabetes Awareness Month represents an opportunity to consider certain modifications — healthy eating, exercise and weight loss — that would allow people to better manage the condition or prevent its onset.
Don’t treat it like just another one of those days or months devoted to this or that. Consider it a chance to talk to a medical professional and do some self-analysis about your health.
Science took care of some of the things that killed our forefathers. It’s up to each of us to do the things that can increase the odds of a longer and healthier life.
