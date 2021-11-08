In our corner of the world, it’s easy to assume that our schools are the only ones with buildings in need of repairs or boards that might need a little fixing in terms of PR. After voters rejected a levy proposal earlier this month in Savannah, the board president had this to say: “I understand their resentment to the Board of Education for decisions made over the past few decades.”
Who does that sound like?
Now comes word that staff shortages have grown so acute, especially regarding substitute teachers, that one district is creating a “concierge team” of parents and community members to work part-time in the schools. It might sound like St. Joseph, where school leaders are scrambling to find enough substitutes, but this time it’s the district in Omaha, Nebraska.
Take a look around and you’ll find that most districts are dealing with the same problem. The COVID-19 pandemic has some retirees reluctant to go back into the classroom to serve as substitutes, cutting off what had been a reliable supply of extra help for districts. On top of that, schools are competing with every other type of business in an already tight labor market.
In Illinois, schools are experimenting with using college students as subs. Some schools in Colorado resorted to a four-day weekend because of shortages. Some smaller districts in California fear temporary school closures.
In a national survey, the EdWeek Research Center found that 77% of principals and district leaders expect difficulty in hiring enough substitute teachers during the current academic year. Education Week reports that some schools are reporting fill rates of 50% to 60%, which is the percentage of teacher vacancies that a substitute can cover.
None of this absolves St. Joseph from needing to address a shortage of substitute teachers, but it does provide context in determining the next move. We believe that one board member, Kenneth Reeder, performed a valuable service in bringing the issue to the forefront and advocating for increased pay for substitute teachers. Board member David Foster made similar comments about overall staff pay.
More money is part of it, but remember that the U.S. Labor Department reported last week that average hourly wages are up 4.9% across the economy, compared to one year earlier. Employers, from school districts to retailers to manufacturers, still are having trouble filling positions.
If the Board of Education can find the money in its budget, then a raise for substitutes is money well spent, but this should be done with an understanding that the core problem is more complicated and commonplace than that single issue.
Chin up, St. Joseph School District. At least misery loves company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.