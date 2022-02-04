You can’t fault the Joseph Company for aiming low or taking baby steps. The nonprofit entity started with a modest goal of improving the quality of coaching in St. Joseph through the 3D Institute. The thought was that young people would become better leaders if they encountered better leadership themselves.
Now, the Joseph Company has bigger plans to change the culture, expectations and direction of our city through broader leadership training. It’s a bold initiative. St. Joseph and dynamic leadership sometimes go together like Bernie Sanders and big business.
The problem for the Joseph Company isn’t its lofty goals. We commend them for aiming high. But this organization is finding that leadership can be an intangible concept, as opposed to housing, equipment or youth programming. At times, the Joseph Company seems a little like the emPowerU facility, which is to say well-meaning, forward-looking and effective.
But it’s also extremely hard to explain, which can be a problem when you’re asking for money. Think of the Bobs in the movie “Office Space” when they say, “What would you say you do here?”
The St. Joseph City Council took the role of the Bobs when some of its members expressed a skeptical view of the Joseph Company and its request for $200,000 in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding would go toward “in-person training and events focusing on communication skills, delegation, listening and strategic planning.”
Mayor Bill McMurray praised the Joseph Company’s concepts but expressed concern about giving so much money to a relatively unknown entity. (The St. Joseph School District already made a three-year commitment for professional development with the organization.)
Councilman Gary Roach said he “never heard of them” until recently and then added, “There’s a lot of others.”
That’s the key issue for the council to consider before Monday’s meeting to vote on ARPA contracts. The city has $13 million to award in rescue act funding. It received about $50 million in requests.
That means someone walks away disappointed no matter what the council does. Moving up the Joseph Company means someone else is crossed off the list.
Maybe it’s the right call, but this council is within its rights to ask questions and show tremendous care in the distribution of federal funds. While we may disagree with some of the city’s decisions regarding this once-in-a-lifetime allotment, the council has shown admirable transparency and due diligence in the process.
If the Joseph Company is deserving, then it has to make the case itself. That’s not the council’s job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.