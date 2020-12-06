Dec. 7 remains a solemn day in American history. On this anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, it’s worth asking what happened on Dec. 8, 1941.

President Franklin Roosevelt addressed a joint session of Congress and asked for a declaration of war. Congress obliged, 82-0 in the Senate and 388-1 in the House.

As far as we know, there was no attempt to deny the reality that Japanese planes sank the USS Arizona. Regardless of your views on the New Deal, FDR was acknowledged as a legitimate leader as the nation transitioned to wartime.

On the West Coast, where jittery residents were aware of the London Blitz, cities went dark to foil a possible attack. “Make arrangements to get heavy black paper to seal your windows,” one Seattle radio station reported. “No lights are to be used on automobiles and no lights whatsoever are to be shown anywhere on the Pacific Coast...until 30 minutes after daylight.”

As far as we know, there was no complaint about government overreach or people having the right to drive with their lights on at night, if they so wished.

These were tough times, not ideal times. There was misinformation, including incorrect reports that Japanese paratroopers had landed in Hawaii. The eventual internment of Japanese-Americans is a shameful chapter in our nation’s history. U.S. forces suffered more than 100,000 deaths in brutal fighting in places like Tarawa, Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

It was always surprising, however, when those who lived through this era describe it in terms that are straightforward and stark, but rarely hostile or hyperbolic. They never sugarcoated it, but they also implied a certain fondness for those days because the darkened roadways and shortages also brought unity and shared sacrifice. That must have made it easier to tolerate the privation at home and fear of losing loved ones so far away.

Many from this generation, which earned the modifier as the greatest, are no longer with us. It is profoundly sad to see how time catches up with them. Some solace can be found in knowing that they don’t have to witness what we’ve become, with our silly fights over a piece of cloth and our tendency to assign half the population into neat little boxes of who is good for America and who is bad for it. People can’t even seem to agree on versions of reality.

America was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. We all know that story and we must never forget it. But have we ever considered what happened next, how the country maintained its resolve and commitment to its ideals, how everyone was on the same team even if they had different political ideologies, backgrounds and belief systems?

Could we do it again? It’s a little frightening that we have to ask the question.