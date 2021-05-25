A little over two years ago, Metropolitan Community College approved an agreement to bring expanded educational and training opportunities to St. Joseph.

It was uniformly praised. Those who work in education and industry noted the need to expand community college training for adults in St. Joseph, to help match the hiring needs of businesses with the career aspirations of adults.

It turns out that MCC’s presence in St. Joseph is unlikely to make it much past year three. The community college, based in Kansas City, reached another agreement, one that opens the door for North Central College of Trenton to pursue a similar move into St. Joseph. Metropolitan announced a memorandum of understanding that allows North Central to become the primary service provider in Buchanan County.

Much remains unknown about what happens next, what happened behind the scenes or the impact of proposed legislation that would have transferred jurisdiction to NCMC. That bill didn’t pass, but it seemed to spark plenty of discussion.

Here are a few things to keep in mind as all this plays out. St. Joseph was well served with Metropolitan coming into the city. It could be equally well served with North Central, a community college that has for years met the needs for job training and career development throughout Northwest Missouri.

The reasons to celebrate MCC coming here are the same reasons for the community to welcome NCMC. St. Joseph is the third-largest export economy in the state of Missouri. The largest single employer in St. Joseph is engaged in the business of health care. That means there’s a growing need for employees with training in skilled manufacturing — things like computer-integrated machining and automation — as well as a variety of two-year programs for applied, on-the-ground health services.

In addition, with the Missouri Legislature voting this year to remove the caps on tuition increases at colleges, it becomes more important than ever to have access to a two-year college, which provides an option of affordability to students considering a transfer to a four-year institution.

At times, the debate over the merits of MCC vs. NCMC seemed somewhat arcane. What’s easier to comprehend is the reality that a community college is badly needed in St. Joseph for those who are just graduating from high school and for those who already are in the workforce and need to update their skills or pursue a career change. People should have that option in this city.

If North Central is the entity to do that, then it should be encouraged to fill the gap that exists right here in St. Joseph. The need remains.