APTOPIX Bills Bengals Football (copy)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin lies on the turf after making a tackle on Monday. After getting up from the play, Hamlin collapsed and was administered CPR on the field.

 File photo | Associated Press

The sports world still awaits the full recovery of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game. In the past week, discussions abound about the violence in professional football, the compassion of NFL fans, the role of the NFL in stepping in during such tragic events and other matters.

While all of these things are worth discussing, one basic reality of last Monday’s game proved to be crucial in the life of the young man who collapsed on the field: CPR really can and does save lives.

