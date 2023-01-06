The sports world still awaits the full recovery of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game. In the past week, discussions abound about the violence in professional football, the compassion of NFL fans, the role of the NFL in stepping in during such tragic events and other matters.
While all of these things are worth discussing, one basic reality of last Monday’s game proved to be crucial in the life of the young man who collapsed on the field: CPR really can and does save lives.
Of all the lessons we can analyze and take away from the game, Hamlin’s continued improvement from his ICU bed started with the fact that people trained in CPR were nearby and began to administer life-saving actions immediately. Thankfully, all NFL games have a strong medical presence on the sidelines and even in the stands. These professionals, ranging from trainers to medical doctors, are there to tend to everything from muscle cramps to concussion protocols to cardiac arrest in the rare case when someone’s heart actually stops on the field.
This is where people really can try to be like their heroes in the NFL.
More places of business are offering CPR training to employees. Furthermore, businesses and even nonprofit organizations where people gather (like churches, synagogues, etc.) not only offer CPR training on-site but also include training for and access to defibrillators. These devices have become more accessible, as have training opportunities for anyone interested in learning to step in and provide life-saving assistance. These opportunities include youth sporting events, places of business, places of worship and even grocery store parking lots.
Taking the time to learn CPR, including the usage of portable defibrillators, allows each of us to make a difference in the lives of others when circumstances truly become “life or death.” This may not garner the same attention that the timely and heroic actions of NFL sideline personnel did, but just as it did for Damar Hamlin, it can make a life-changing difference.
