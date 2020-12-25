Earlier this month, plans were unveiled for a partnership that could light a fuse on some significant changes in St. Joseph’s educational landscape. This leadership group is tasked with, among other things, performing a comprehensive facilities assessment and measuring the long-term viability of schools.

It may sound like the St. Joseph School District, but it is not. The St. Joseph Catholic Schools Partnership was launched, with little fanfare, to oversee collaboration at the four Catholic schools in St. Joseph — three K-through-eight schools and Bishop LeBlond High School.

The partnership’s Board of Directors, made up of community members, school administrators, parish priests and diocesan officials, has a broad mandate that extends into marketing, fundraising and oversight of professional development. There are plans to hire a full-time president and provide a more common experience for students at the Catholic schools.

But a press release from the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph also mentions strategic planning, facility assessment and school viability. Where have we heard that kind of talk?

It’s necessary to avoid jumping to conclusions about school consolidation or other significant changes, especially since the diocese devoted much of its press release to issues of culture, discipleship and stewardship. Nor is it advisable to suggest that Catholic schools are somehow in competition with the public schools or, on the flip-side, operating from the same manual.

All of the schools, public and private, add to the educational tapestry in St. Joseph, but there are significant differences. Catholic schools charge tuition and offer religious instruction, while the public schools receive taxpayer support and are obligated to provide transportation and educational opportunities to all.

But in looking toward the future, both public and private schools face the same harsh realities that can’t be ignored in St. Joseph: stagnant overall population, worrisome enrollment trends and aging facilities that aren’t located in those parts of town where growth is occurring.

It doesn’t take a high-priced consultant to notice that the Catholic grade schools/middle schools are located in older parts of St. Joseph, with none located east of 28th Street. Diocesan leadership must have taken notice when a new public grade school opened on the east side of town. In the past, there was a sense that the Catholic grade schools had a tendency to compete rather than complement.

This Catholic Schools Partnership Board of Directors sounds a lot like a public school board. As such, it will have some difficult calls to make in order to meet its goals of improving the education and overall experience for those students under its watch.