It’s not only Missouri Western State University’s administration and Board of Governors who should breathe a sigh of relief if the institution can end its state of financial emergency.
The entire community, from businesses needing an educated workforce to families eager to send a graduating senior to the hometown university, has a vested interest in the outcome. Western officials gave a cautiously optimistic appraisal at a recent finance committee meeting, noting that its net position remains healthy and cash on hand went from $12.6 million to $17.3 million in the last year.
Western wants to move past the financial emergency so it can focus more on the future, including investment in deferred capital needs. This turn to the future should include an effort to increase enrollment, which is both a symptom and a cause of Western’s past financial difficulties.
S&P Global Ratings pointed to declining enrollment, weak finances and unpredictable state funding as reasons for a downgrade of Missouri Western’s auxiliary system revenue bonds, from BBB+ to BBB. The ratings agency, in December of 2020, noted improvements in Western’s financial operations but warned of further downgrades “if enrollment fails to stabilize such that full-accrual deficits widen or if financial ratios weaken.”
Western’s enrollment was 5,700 in 2018-19 but dipped to 4,911 in 2020-21, a drop of 8% in the middle of the pandemic and financial turbulence. Total credit hours, a better barometer of potential revenue from tuition, dropped 10% from 2015-16 to 2019-20, according to the university’s audit for the year ending June 30, 2021.
Western has reported some encouraging signs with an increase in the number of admitted freshmen and committed freshmen for the fall of 2022 compared to 2021. But in a report to the Board of Governors, university officials noted that enrollment comparisons of the spring of 2021 with the spring of 2022 show a 10% drop in headcount and a 13% decrease in student credit hours.
There is no doubt, in looking at the financial picture, that Western made the moves that were necessary to stabilize the situation for the short term. The long-term key, especially as COVID money dries up, will be translating stronger finances into not just hopeful signs but actual enrollment growth.
