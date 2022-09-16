Missouri Western State University has taken its share of lumps over the years with budget reductions, program cuts and all of the COVID complications. So last week, you had to feel for the leadership of MWSU.
The university finally gets some good news, in this case an increase in new student enrollment for the fall semester, and what happens? All the air is sucked out of the news cycle with the death of Queen Elizabeth and the retirement announcement of the long-time city police chief on the very same day. Somewhere, a former English professor may be smiling.
But Western’s good news shouldn’t be overlooked, although it shouldn’t be allowed to overshadow the storm clouds on the horizon for all of higher education. In case you missed it, the number of new students entering Western increased year-over-year by about 4% this fall. The news is significant because any momentum for Western has to start with growing its freshmen class.
Then the trick is to get these students to stick around for four years, which can be a challenging proposition. Western also announced last week that its first-week enrollment was 3,952, a drop of 10% over last year. That would suggest that there still is work to do on retention, but Western is facing the same headwinds as nearly all of Missouri’s public colleges and universities. Nationwide, institutions will compete for a shrinking pool of high school graduates, some of whom are taking a more skeptical view of a college diploma given the trend of rising tuition.
The Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education reports that 13 of 14 public, four-year universities lost enrollment over the last five years, led by led by Lincoln University at 34% and Truman State University with a drop of 33%. Missouri Western was off 18% over this period, although the loss moderated to 10.5% in 2021.
The one exception during this period was Northwest Missouri State, with five-year enrollment growth of 20%, which is enough to make you wonder why exactly the regents in Maryville were so eager to get rid of the university president there. But that’s another issue.
Regarding Western, a skeptic might say that the university buried the lead somewhat in emphasizing freshman enrollment at the expense of the more sobering headcount for the entire institution. But for those who support Western and believe that St. Joseph’s future is tied to its success, failure is not an option.
The university needs to attract and retain students who like Western’s recent emphasis on more practical, career-oriented degree programs like engineering technology, accounting and digital animation. The freshman enrollment numbers provide the first indication that this is indeed what is going to happen.
