This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Missouri Western campus clocktower (copy)

Missouri Western State University’s clocktower is shown in 2020.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Missouri Western State University has taken its share of lumps over the years with budget reductions, program cuts and all of the COVID complications. So last week, you had to feel for the leadership of MWSU.

The university finally gets some good news, in this case an increase in new student enrollment for the fall semester, and what happens? All the air is sucked out of the news cycle with the death of Queen Elizabeth and the retirement announcement of the long-time city police chief on the very same day. Somewhere, a former English professor may be smiling.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.