At least Ron Holliday has plenty of company on his daily commute from Smithville to St. Joseph.

If you don’t believe it, stand at the northbound exit of Interstate 29 and Frederick Boulevard on a weekday morning. The vehicles are lined up, ready for another day of labor in old St. Joe before heading back home to the big city and its suburbs.

More than one of every four workers in St. Joseph lives outside the city limits, including an estimated 5% who make the commute from Kansas City. Many are professionals, managers and the kinds of college-educated folks it would be nice to have around the next time St. Joseph needs to pass a ballot measure for better schools for better streets.

But they prefer living in Kansas City and its metro surroundings. Maybe it’s the excitement of the big city, maybe it’s the proximity to family or the newer school facilities. Perhaps some just like having Thai food nearby.

Holliday, the elected Buchanan County prosecutor, told our reporter that he moved to Smithville in order to be closer to children and grandchildren. He plans to retire there and isn’t seeking a second term in 2022.

That’s probably a good thing. Holliday insists that his move to Smithville doesn’t affect his job performance, a statement that we don’t dispute in any way. At the very least, he has 40 minutes or so in the car to ponder opening statements.

Nor are we suggesting that Missouri needs a law requiring public officials to live in a certain county, especially since smaller counties sometimes struggle to find a qualified attorney to serve as prosecutor. Missouri legislators already have prefiled around 700 bills for the 2021 session.

A residency requirement should be up to your employer. In the case of Holliday, that’s the voting public in Buchanan County. These are people who should take a dim view of Holliday’s new address, not because it makes him a less effective attorney, but for the message that it sends and the impression it gives.

For all those who don’t commute from Kansas City, who work here and live here and send their children to school here, crime always looms as a major concern. If the problem gets worse, these local citizens have to live with it. Since the prosecutor can do as much as anyone to make our community safe, the prosecutor should probably have to live with it, too. The same logic applies to administrators sending their children to local schools and the person in charge of streets navigating our potholes on the way to work.

Apparently, birds don’t sleep in their nests but are adept at dropping in to make sure the eggs are safe. The rest of us, though, might have a better idea what’s ruffling our neighbors’ feathers if we live closer to home.