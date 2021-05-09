Someone who’s serious about it will recoil at the term “ping-pong.” Apparently, “table tennis” denotes more of a sense of gravitas. It is an Olympic sport, after all.

The beauty of miniature golf is that no one seems to mind if you call it “putt-putt.” There’s no pretense, just a desire to have a good time. That sense of good old-fashioned fun returned to the Belt Highway with the reopening of Cool Crest Garden Golf, a highly visible entertainment business that had been closed officially since 2018.

Sure, the world keeps spinning whether or not St. Joseph gets a second miniature golf course, but the reopening of Cool Crest does provide a much-needed lift after a year when entertainment and fun were rare commodities. It didn’t take much imagination to see the vacant golf course as a metaphor for life in 2020. Now, it’s a sign of things possibly getting better.

“It’s just really exciting for me, you know, to see this come back and shine like it used to,” Rick Gilmore, the co-owner, told News-Press NOW.

The reopening, under the management of Joe Town Enterprises, added to what could be seen as a cautious return to normalcy following a year of pandemic. Last week brought the Apple Blossom Parade and Sound of Speed Air Show. City pools will open around Memorial Day (weather and lifeguards permitting), and St. Joseph’s long-awaited splash park is set to be unveiled in June.

Chuck Kempf, the city director of parks, recreation and civic facilities, said he’s hopeful about pools opening this summer but is continuing to work to find enough lifeguards to staff the facilities, even with an increase in the minimum wage. “We were hoping for an explosion and we got a pop gun,” he said.

It’s an important issue for St. Joseph because these public and private amenities offer an outlet for those who are eager to get out but maybe not quite ready to spend a lot of money on big trips. They’re also forms of old-school entertainment for youths who must be sick of experiencing fun on the small screen.

They’re sick of it, right?

The Cool Crest opening also removes the kind of eyesore that’s become too common with empty commercial facilities on the Belt Highway, led by the two vacant Kmart buildings. Cool Crest could be viewed as a Belt Highway original, opened in 1946 at a time when the street was a lonely strip on the outskirts of town. There’s nothing wrong with an anchor to the past, even a kitschy one.

The reopening of city pools and Cool Crest would be a sight for sore eyes after what had been a dismal year in St. Joseph.