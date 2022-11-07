If you started the work week with $8 burning a hole in your pocket, you could consider one of two choices: Pay the first of 12 installments to get a blue checkmark on Twitter or buy four Powerball tickets.
Is there a third option?
If you want the coveted blue checkmark so badly that you’re willing to fork over $96 a year, have at it. If he’s able to convince the masses, then Elon Musk is quite the businessman.
With any business, there’s always an interplay between hype and utility. It’s something that Musk, a man who made a fortune selling $70,000 cars, knows how to exploit.
Based on who you ask, the Musk-owned Twitter is either essential to a functioning digital town square or a slippery slope to a hellscape of misinformation.
What if it’s neither? It’s possible that Twitter is overrated, both as a source of good and evil, and that people eventually will get wise to what’s long been just another echo chamber. Critics will point to Donald Trump as exhibit A for the need to rein in misinformation on social media, but are we really hearing that much less from the 45th president since he was banned from Twitter and other platforms? It seems like he’s still out there and the national media will still tell us what he has to say, often with the “tisk-tisk” of fact-checkers tacked on.
Check your feed. How much of what you see on Twitter is news (either factual or not) as opposed to inane and self-absorbed musings of users who feel the world needs to know what they had for lunch, how great today’s workout went or their thoughts on Tom Brady? Someone once posted a picture on Twitter that read, “goodbye California, hello San Francisco.” For the right to share this kind of essential content, Musk paid $44 billion.
Maybe it will all work out, but not before there’s a little buyer’s remorse along the way. Surely Musk is smart enough to know that how businesses spend their advertising dollars is, when you get down to it, a form of free speech. More than a few will be less than thrilled with the Twitter association if the platform becomes a snake pit of racism and hate. Some call that political correctness, but from a business perspective, it’s known as protecting the brand.
Some will question whether Musk and unrestricted Twitter content will spell doom for American democracy, that people somehow need to be protected from a flood of junk coming from a platform that has been spewing it for several years now. This gloom-and-doom sentiment gives too little credit to a 246-year-old republic and too much to a 16-year-old microblogging service that limits complex thoughts to 280 characters.
Blue checkmark or not, give the people out there some credit.
