We’ll say this about Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders: There probably isn’t a long-forgotten tweet that he’d like to bury forever in some data farm above the Arctic Circle.

The democratic socialist is unapologetic about his views and shows little interest in changing in order to appease one focus group or another. This was apparent when Sanders offered praise for Fidel Castro’s accomplishments in the area of literacy, which is sort of like complimenting Josef Stalin for bringing economic development to the Gulag.

But the Vermont senator is what he is, and there’s something to be said for that. The rest of us, from average Joes to prominent athletes and elected leaders, sure wish we could take back that ill-advised tweet or Facebook comment sent in the middle of the night. Oh, to go back again.

Soon, Twitter might help us to do just that. The social media company is testing a new feature that allows users to share tweets that automatically disappear in 24 hours. This new feature, cleverly labeled “fleets,” follows a trend of Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram giving its users a chance to post content of a more temporary nature.

Twitter, though, is a little different. The social media platform evolved into a popular conduit for politicians to air views and opinions, so the possibility of ephemeral tweets raises questions about whether it becomes harder to hold elected officials accountable for past statements.

Even with the general public, we get calls on occasion from people who want some sort of story or item purged from their electronic record in the newspaper. It’s hard to do because there’s no legal right to be forgotten in the United States — people are afforded something of that sort in the European Union. In addition, it’s technically difficult to clear someone’s record when data gets stored on multiple, outside servers.

But we can’t fault Twitter for trying. Entire websites exist for the purpose of mining the Twitter accounts of elected officials for deleted content, so it’s no surprise there’s a market for this kind of innovation.

Everyone, it seems, says something stupid at some point and deserves a second chance. So if it feels good, fleet away.

Do consider one sobering thought before pushing the send button, however. One day is a long time for someone to take a screenshot and share a regrettable photo or comment that was posted in a moment of anger or impulsiveness.

Besides, someone always seems to figure out a way to retrieve what’s supposed to deleted forever. The best way to avoid extreme regret on your social media postings is to show good judgment, but there’s no app for that.