It won’t be pretty, but you could go three months without a haircut. If you skip a summer of golf, your swing gets rusty but the world pretty much spins as usual. Plenty of people stocked up on enough toilet paper, canned soup or beer to get through an extended period without frequent trips to the grocery or the big-box store.

But can you accept another extended period of school closures, of students trying to learn in front of a home computer instead of in the classroom? This isn’t about the frustration or inconvenience that comes with distance learning, especially for younger students who have a harder time sitting in front of that screen for extended periods.

A school’s primary job isn’t to babysit for working parents, and parents recognize that they are the primary teacher in their children’s lives. This is about recognizing the shortcomings of distancing learning, shortcomings that are amplified as school shutdowns are extended for weeks and weeks in some places.

In California, many parents and students are facing the real possibility of no in-person classes for the remainder of 2020. Kansas schools look to remain closed until Labor Day, a delay that either allows for more preparation or makes it easier to kick the re-entry can down the road to October or who knows when. In Missouri, the Kansas City public schools delayed a re-entry plan.

In St. Joseph, public school district leaders outlined a re-entry plan Monday that includes options for both in-person learning and an online academy. The district proposes extensive steps to increase safety inside the school buildings, including mandatory face coverings on buses, increased social distancing in school, frequent hand-washing, staggered lunch shifts and elimination of field trips and communal activities.

By next week, this plan could be blown out of the water given the changing dynamics of the coronavirus. It should be treated as a work in progress, with plenty of room for flexibility and accommodation for those at greatest risk.

But one thing remains clear from the school closures of eight weeks or more in the spring semester. It was more than an inconvenience. Failing to get students in front of teachers, in a traditional classroom setting, will have long-term negative consequences for many of today’s young people.

Surely, these are consequences that must be weighed against COVID-19 and its potential spread. Schools need to be seen as just as essential as factories. The decision on when to return to class is of more consequence than when the MIAA starts its football season.

In St. Joseph, a re-entry plan that gets students back into the classroom deserves strong support and cooperation from staff, parents and students to make it work.