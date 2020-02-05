The Grain Belt Express is an ambitious plan to transport wind power from the plains of western Kansas all the way to population centers east of the Mississippi River.

These high-voltage, direct-current transmission lines would pass through northern Missouri, but local landowners took solace in a sense that the original ownership faced challenges in getting such a capital-intensive project off the ground.

That changed when Invenergy, a Chicago company with a track record of developing and operating renewable energy projects, bought the Grain Belt assets in 2018. Now, the company has won key court and regulatory victories, so landowners are growing concerned that Grain Belt Express is about to move from a concept to a reality across 780 miles of northern Missouri, including Buchanan County.

A final lifeline would come from legislation that prohibits a private company’s use of eminent domain. The bill, which passed in the House and moved on to the Senate, would squelch Invenergy’s ability to bring the Grain Belt Express through Missouri.

There might be some not-in-my-backyard sentiment buried in the opposition to the Grain Belt Express, but we think this legislation has merit as long as it doesn’t stifle other grid modernization and improvement efforts. Lawmakers who are fond of using eminent domain as a punching bag must maintain a narrow focus to ensure that local and state governments are able to pursue projects, likes parks and highways, that demonstrate a clear public benefit.

But Missouri legislators are correct to view Grain Belt Express as something quite distinct from a new highway or even an existing power transmission project.

The project is viewed as a merchant transmission line, meaning it isn’t associated with the generation or retail distribution of electricity in Missouri. That means it’s harder to demonstrate the public benefit necessary for the taking of private land. Regulatory filings show that Great Plains would deliver about 500 megawatts of power to Missouri, compared to 3,500 megawatts to Illinois.

The project would use HVDC voltage, which is seen as a good way to transport large amounts of power long distances without energy loss. The problem comes with connecting to a retail grid that runs on an alternating-current network. What’s needed are converter stations, but there’s only one for Missouri.

Experts predict that HVDC will become the wave of the future, but right now it’s often deployed in underwater cables, where eminent domain is less of an issue, and in China, where private property is less sacred.

Here in Missouri, Grain Belt resembles a highway without enough exit ramps. Lawmakers are right to express skepticism.