In 1945, Dwight Eisenhower was unprepared for what he saw at the recently liberated Ohrdruf concentration camp.
The supreme Allied commander soon gathered himself and then did something that proved hugely consequential to what would happen after the war. He ordered newspaper photographers and editors, videographers and representatives of national legislatures to get to Ohrdruf. Eisenhower wanted the images to be documented, but not for reasons of propaganda.
Eisenhower seemed to instinctively comprehend that what had happened was so brutal and so sweeping that the public in future years would have a hard time coming to terms with it. They would want to deny it or just move on, but the only way to keep it from happening again was to refuse to look away.
“I felt that the evidence should be immediately placed before the American and British publics in a fashion that would leave no room for cynical doubt,” the future president said.
America deeply needs an Eisenhower figure to force a public reckoning of what could be termed an American holocaust, that of mass violence committed against school children.
In St. Joseph, a child who would have been in kindergarten on the day of the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012 would be finishing up his or her freshman year of high school in 2022, when a gunman killed 19 fourth graders in a classroom in Uvalde, Texas. Two teachers also died.
In between, there were mass shootings at schools near Houston, in Parkland, Florida, and at a community college in Oregon. And yet public officials spend more time debating how to protect kids from face masks. To this day, some people even deny the Sandy Hook massacre happened at all.
And people wonder why it keeps happening.
We understand that Uvalde is a crime scene and you can’t just bring in the cameras. Privacy and distance are about all we can offer families experiencing unimaginable grief right now. But at some point, it becomes necessary to confront the horror to do something about it. With 27 school shootings already this year, it would seem that now is the time.
There may be no easy answer. An age limit of 21 to buy a gun? Stronger background checks? Better mental health care? It’s hard to stop a determined madman with a gun.
But the problem since Sandy Hook is that Congress seems not only afraid to act, it seems afraid to even talk about acting. This sends an appalling message of ineptness to a public that just wants to senseless killing to stop.
Perhaps the use of the word holocaust in this editorial is offensive, and we do extend apologies to those with personal and historical connections to the Holocaust. But bear in mind that a big difference is that when people in 1945 said “never again,” they actually acted like they meant it.
