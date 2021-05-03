If you are one of those drivers who hunts and hunts for the perfect parking space, stay away from one of those public-access garages in Downtown St. Joseph.

The options may prove mind-boggling.

It doesn’t take a comprehensive study to find that St. Joseph’s Downtown parking garages are underutilized. Just drive up and behold the variety of choices on any given day.

St. Joseph has three such garages, including Mosaic Life Care’s $16 million parking garage at Eighth and Felix streets. This facility, which the city helps to maintain, is so nice that officials would correct us if we called it a parking garage. It’s a retail center with parking spots attached.

Just like the others, it’s not bursting with vehicles on most days. Then again, at least this new facility doesn’t need the maintenance that’s overdue at the nearby city parking garages.

There’s no disagreement regarding the problems associated with Downtown parking. Councilman Brian Myers points out that too many of the people who live and work Downtown tend to occupy free spaces in front of restaurants and storefronts, a legitimate complaint for customers. The city’s parking fund was a sieve long before COVID-19. A lack of parking garage attendants means the garages bring in virtually no revenue, which also means no major maintenance. It’s a vicious cycle.

Myers suggests an incentive to get more Downtown residents to park in garages, but be careful with this concept. It could easily evolve into some kind of a punitive action that actually drives people away from Downtown, which is not a recipe for renewal. It would be hard to enforce parking on Downtown residents and employees without doing the same to shoppers or people visiting the area.

It’s quite possible that one reason the parking garages are not filled is that not enough people are heading to this part of the city, an area that lacks a major hotel or a modern events center. Downtown businesses still have to compete with developments on the east side of town and the appeal of shopping online.

The City Council recently voted to remove most Downtown stoplights, a move that seemed to acknowledge that traffic in this part of the city is a far cry from what it used to be. Either this was a bone-headed move or it was a nod to reality. If it’s the latter, then it’s unrealistic to think that Downtown parking garages are going to be filled unless someone is dragooned into them.

The City Council will have to decide whether the city’s Downtown parking policy is designed to support the parking fund or to support Downtown businesses. It may be difficult to do both.