Jonas Salk needed six years to develop and test the first polio vaccine. A vaccine for rotavirus, which causes severe diarrhea in infants, took 15 years to develop. The chickenpox vaccine was 28 years in the making.

A COVID-19 vaccine could be available next month, just one year after the public first started hearing about mysterious, severe respiratory illnesses in China.

We should be willing to set aside preconceived notions and call this what it is: an unprecedented achievement made possible by a combination of science, industry and government.

Development of the COVID-19 vaccine exposes the lone genius — the Salks or Thomas Edisons — as a relic that may have never existed. Today’s scientific advancements are collaborative and international in scope. These life-saving innovations are not the domain of one country but should be available to the world, including the world’s poorest.

Pfizer partnered with the German company BioNTech. AstraZeneca is British and conducted late-stage studies in the United Kingdom and Brazil. All capitalized on efficient recruitment of patients for clinical trials and the design and manufacture of mRNA vaccine technology, which is faster to develop. So far, no significant side effects have been reported in phase three studies.

These vaccines are made possible through combined efforts of governments and profit-making companies. In a $2 billion government contract, Pfizer negotiated a price of $19.50 per dose. Some reports indicate the other vaccines could cost as much as $32 per dose. Surely, some will object to a private company daring to charge a price after spending millions of dollars on research and development.

Those critics might ask themselves if a government-developed vaccine would be available so soon, or if there would be no hope for an end to lockdowns and overcrowded hospitals.

But the government did play a role. Some of President Trump’s opponents assert that Operation Warp Speed, the administration’s $12 billion program to speed up vaccine development and deployment, did not factor into Pfizer’s vaccine.

This is not true. Pfizer didn’t receive Warp Speed funds for R&D, but it received one of the largest supply contracts under this program on July 21. For this, the Trump administration deserves credit for a program that created a Manhattan Project-like sense of urgency to solve a worldwide problem.

In the coming months, the government and private industry still has to ensure that supplies are distributed efficiently. More should be done to put the public at ease when a vaccine is available.

In fact, the president should be willing to role up his sleeve, take a stick and show the American people that there is nothing to fear from the fruits of Operation Warp Speed.