Some believe Congress needs term limits, but it might be more effective to create some sort of page limits. A 5,550-page omnibus spending bill, passed on a weekend just before Christmas, is bound to include a few doozies, like tax breaks for race horse owners, foreign aid for Pakistan and $35 million for sexual abstinence programs.

What if Congress, when it reaches the 1,225-page limit (an arbitrary number based on the first edition of “War and Peace”) just stopped to vote and then moved on to the next sprawling bill packed full of tax extenders, space force funding and thoughts on how a new Dalai Lama should be chosen? You could save trees and taxpayers.

No one seems happy with the current way of doing business. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocacio-Cortez, hardly a fan of limited government, likened the current process more to hostage taking than legislating. Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas, said the bill could have been split into 20 pieces of legislation.

The problem is that the omnibus spending bill was attached to $900 billion in COVID-19 relief. It might feel good to veto this legislation because of $1.3 billion in military assistance for Egypt, $700 million for Sudan and $25 million for gender and democracy programs in Pakistan, but is that the responsible thing to do for Americans who need funding to survive on unemployment, keep their small businesses afloat, avoid eviction and get access to a vaccine? A debate on the value of U.S. foreign aid might very well be needed, but do you tell those suffering the economic effects of COVID that their future well-being is where we must now take a stand?

President Trump, who left the negotiations to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, was partly to blame for this mess. The president did what bosses do all the time: Absent themselves from a major project, only to swoop in at the last minute and exclaim, “I don’t like this, this and this.”

There was a lot not to like. Foreign aid generates nativist outrage, but it’s the special-interest tax extenders that added up to $135 billion, covering everything from business meal deductions to the excise tax on alcohol. All told, that’s actually $15 billion larger than the unemployment benefits and nearly the $165 billion cost of the $600-per-person checks, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

But here we are. Those who boil issues down to Facebook memes are predictably outraged, but responsible leaders are faced with a choice of approving a poison pill or pushing the self-destruct button on the U.S. economy.

“The best way out of this is for the president to sign the bill,” Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt told reporters before the president did just that. It’s hardly a ringing endorsement, but what else can he say?