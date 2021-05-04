The tourism industry could boast some gaudy economic numbers prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel generated $2.6 trillion in economic output and supported 17 million American jobs, according to the U.S. Travel Association.

All that, of course, was in 2019. Then came the travel restrictions and business lockdowns that ground the tourism industry to a halt. For many in 2020, a vacation destination might have involved the backyard.

“The past year was incredibly challenging,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. That might be the understatement of the year.

The pandemic caused a similar effect on the local travel industry, although St. Joseph benefits from an economy that is not as reliant on tourism as other, more exotic locations.

March unemployment numbers showed the official jobless rate running at 3.7% in St. Joseph compared to 8.8% in Las Vegas. But tourism is still important here. It supports more than 4,000 jobs, while St. Joseph derived an $8.3 million impact from conventions, sporting events, motor coaches and school groups, according to a release from the St. Joseph Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Again, that was in 2019.

In 2021, there are signs of life. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the leisure and hospitality sector, which was hit hard during the pandemic, had the largest job gains of any occupational group in the third quarter of 2020. Cruise ships returned to some U.S. ports with the hope of accepting passengers this summer. Disneyland is open for the first time in a year.

But some trepidation remains. You can spend a lot of money for a trip that still brings a fair share of luggage in the form of health and safety concerns in addition to the aggravation of restrictions that remain in place. This week, the Federal Aviation Administration reports a spike in unruly airline passengers, with many throwing tantrums over mask requirements. Sounds like fun.

With this backdrop, AAA is expected to release its annual Memorial Day travel forecast next week with an emphasis on Americans who want to hit the road for vacations that are a little closer to home. Perhaps the Patee House or Robidoux Row museums could stand as a realistic alternative to Europe and cruise ships, at least until more people get vaccinated or feel comfortable traveling.

As the industry marks National Travel and Tourism Week, it’s worth appreciating that St. Joseph benefits from being a small fish in a bigger pond.

As a more modest regional travel destination, St. Joseph could be poised to capitalize as Americans express an eagerness to get out but not that far out.