We’ll say this about the Ag Expo Center. You can’t blame all of its stumbles on the coronavirus.

Details for this evolving dream in rural Buchanan County were first floated just prior to the economic crisis — the one in 2008. Since then, it evolved from a modest county fairgrounds to an ambitious project that includes an expo hall, life sciences park and livestock pavilion.

Organizers have plenty to show for it, including some nifty drawings, signs and a 145-acre site just east of St. Joseph off of U.S. Highway 36. Momentum seemed to be growing with completion of a highway interchange that opened up the land in that area for development. Anyone who’s tried to get a pothole filled has to marvel at that accomplishment.

But time moves slowly for the Ag Expo Center. Maybe it’s unfair to say this concept is spinning its wheels, but it does seem to be stuck in a very low gear on a soft, muddy surface.

A press release, issued last week, doesn’t necessarily squelch the Ag Expo Center as a worthy goal. But it doesn’t make you want to buy advanced tickets for the first rabbit show, given that we’re now in the second economic crisis since this project was hatched.

The release noted a new for-sale sign at the Ag Expo Center project site, a change in the project’s master plan and a focus for the immediate months of paying down the project mortgage.

This seemed to be fairly well known. Gerald Sprong, the president and executive director of the Ag Expo Center, had previously noted that some of the land would be marketed for commercial development and about 30 acres would remain for the core focus of livestock shows, rodeos, entertainment and 4-H gatherings.

He also noted that mortgage debt is an obstacle to progress and a “special request” campaign would be launched to pay it down.

This may be where the coronavirus comes into play, not as a cause as much as a symptom. It’s hard to imagine a more difficult time to ask people for money, but then again the Expo Center managed about $6.4 million in investment associated with the interchange.

That, however, came in better times. If Expo Center organizers can get it done now, more power to them. The project, in our view, remains viable and full of potential. It will happen one day.

For now, the problem comes if the public sector, and by extension the taxpayers, is asked to contribute. This becomes a tougher sell, becomes sometimes public-private partnership is about priming the pump, but other times it involves public risk and private gain.

Given progress that could be described as Jurassic, we’d urge local government to sit this one out for now.