Every four years, incumbents have to face the voters if they want to get reelected to the St. Joseph City Council. If those voters are in a “throw-the-rascals-out” mood, a significant shake-up is in the cards.
The thought of getting voted out of office leads to some “woe-is-me” sentiment, but council members have only themselves to blame. This isn’t because of anything they’ve done but because of what they didn’t do.
In late 2019, a Charter Review Committee made up of local citizens presented a list of recommendations for the council to place on the ballot for voter approval. The council authorized potential changes to the charter that added an at-large district, addressed the question of outright victories in primary elections and modified the number of unexcused absences that are allowed before a member of the council can be removed from office. Voters agreed, and those changes took effect.
Today, in the thick of election season, some council members might be regretting one change that wasn’t made in 2019. You may remember that the council rejected a proposal to switch to staggered elections, which would have meant that all eight council seats, plus the mayor, wouldn’t have been up for election at the same time every four years.
Staggered elections bring some downsides, including cost, voter fatigue and the inevitable battle of who has to go first. But the benefits are significant. By not turning over your entire council every four years, the city could see more consistency in planning and policy for both city staff and the public.
Staggered elections also would have benefited some of those council members who feel their political careers are in jeopardy right now. For voters, the temptation to throw them all out is just too great when you get the opportunity to send a message. If you present a big enough target, people will take a shot.
Some council members, especially Kent O’Dell, seem wounded that voters don’t seem so interested in bringing them back. They point to successes like the passage of taxes for parks and bridge improvements. (To his credit, Mayor Bill McMurray, who is not seeking reelection, struck the right chord in his State of the City address when he thanked voters for their support.)
Maybe these council members have a point, and maybe voters at times make decisions based on emotion, but complaining about it won’t do any good.
Those candidates who find themselves on the outside looking in might be better off, instead of questioning why voters don’t like them, asking what they could do for them in another four years.
Short of that, they could try to get appointed to the next Charter Review Committee.
