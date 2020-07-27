By now, voters are somewhat numb to another tax issue on another ballot. Whether it’s a new levy or an extension of an existing one, governments aren’t shy about asking, even with a pandemic or the economy sliding into recession.

In Buchanan County, the question at the tail end of the Aug. 4 ballot is unique enough that it merits further explanation. Voters are asked whether to rescind a quarter-cent sales tax that was approved in 2016 for improvements to the levee system protecting St. Joseph.

A “yes” vote does not enact or extend this tax, as is often the case on these types of ballot issues. Rather, a vote in the affirmative means that the tax goes off the books about five months earlier than the scheduled sunset on Dec. 31.

We support this common-sense proposal to eliminate a local tax that already has served its purpose of generating $25 million for sorely needed levee improvements to protect critical infrastructure, including Rosecrans Memorial Airport and the industrial areas near the Stockyards.

Looking back, it’s shameful that it took so long to get moving on levee upgrades following the devastating Missouri River flooding of 1993. Communities experienced heavy flooding in 2011 and 2019, after changes in federal management of the Missouri River made severe floods more likely and increased the urgency to do something to protect homes, farms and businesses.

Finally, St. Joseph began to see significant action to raise and strengthen levees, at a cost of $70 million. The federal government picked up most of that tab, but Buchanan County voters approved the quarter-cent tax in 2016 in order to help provide some of the local matching funds to make the project a reality.

The work still isn’t completed, but it is well under way. The project will raise levees by 18 inches to 3 feet on a 20-mile stretch of the river, from north of St. Joseph through the South Side.

The county is able to let the tax expire a little sooner because enough money has been raised for the project. Maybe there’s something poetic about the early end to this tax, given how long the city had to wait following the flooding of 1993.

“I don’t think I have ever voted on the repeal of a tax like that,” said Lee Sawyer, the presiding commissioner for Buchanan County. “Either when the dollar figure was hit or the end of 2020 happened — either one of those triggers would say, ‘Hey we hit our target so we’re going to shut it off’.”

It may be confusing, but a “yes” vote means a sales tax that has served its purpose goes away a little earlier than planned, providing a slight break for shoppers during the holiday season. What’s not to like about that?