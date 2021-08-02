Next year at this time, we will find ourselves in the thick of a midterm primary election and all that it entails.
It’s a chance for voters to assess the Biden administration and the Democratic control of Congress, a prospect that will lead to big money and much mudslinging on the national level.
In Missouri, a state that leans red in recent elections, races can be decided in August as much as November. The dynamic explains much about the rhetoric from two of the GOP candidates for the U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Gov. Eric Greitens.
But for local voters, all of that is still 12 months away, even if the campaigning is already at a rolling boil. Today, voters head to the polls for elections that are noteworthy for an old-school method of balloting — no expanded mail-in voting for this one — as well as the presence of issues that are of local rather than national importance.
Voters will determine two sales tax issues: a half-cent parks tax in the city limits and a quarter-cent tax for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. The law enforcement tax appears on ballots across the county.
The parks tax would generate up to $6 million a year for upkeep and maintenance of facilities in St. Joseph, everything from pools, ball fields and the Civic Arena to equipment to keep parks maintained. It has a 10-year sunset.
The law enforcement tax would provide $3 million a year for salaries to help retain deputies and hire additional personnel in the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office to deal with road patrols, drug investigations and cybercrime. It does not have a sunset.
If both are approved, the total sales tax in St. Joseph would increase to 9.20%, which amounts to 9 cents on a $1 purchase and 90 cents for $10. The parks tax would not be imposed outside the city limits.
The newspaper has endorsed both measures, as has the Fraternal Order of Police on the law enforcement tax. On Aug. 3, however, it’s up to voters to make the final determination.
The Buchanan County Clerk’s Office is capable of pulling off a safe election even in the wake of a COVID-19 resurgence, so voters should head to the polls with a sense of confidence, just as they were able to last year. The polling sites will require social distancing. Hand sanitizer, disinfectant and masks will be available for those who want them. Poll workers will wipe down tables and pens.
“We try to keep it as safe as possible,” said County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey.
We encourage all voters to get out on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and make their voices heard. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
