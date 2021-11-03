It turns out Republicans don’t need to restrict voting access to win elections.
They only need to let Terry McAuliffe do the talking. McAuliffe, once a strong favorite in a state that Joe Biden carried by 10 points, stood at the podium and uttered these words in Virginia’s gubernatorial campaign:
“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
You don’t need to be Karl Rove to realize you’ve got something to work with here. Glenn Youngkin, the Republican who defeated McAuliffe in Tuesday’s election, couldn’t churn out enough campaign ads with that clip.
Voters, or at least the suburban swing voters who determine these kinds of elections, ate it up. Now, Virginia has its first Republican in statewide office since 2009. Biden, not even a year into his presidency, has suffered a stunning rebuke.
It remains to be seen what this means in 2022 and beyond. There’s a lot that can happen between now and the general election on Nov. 8 of next year.
What’s certain, however, is that voters like likable candidates. Donald Trump is not very likable outside of his base, but Youngkin came across as approachable and affable. His ability to accept the Trump endorsement without getting too close to him will be repeated in states across the country next year.
In addition, voters like centrists. Biden, despite campaign rhetoric to the contrary, has not acted like one. The first months of Biden’s term brought a proposed $3.5 trillion social spending plan, an ambitious clean-energy agenda and talk of a national vaccine mandate. All of this seemed less than centrist.
If you don’t believe that voters prefer moderation, don’t look at Virginia. Look at Minneapolis, a liberal city where voters rejected a measure to replace the local police department, an outcome that could be seen as a repudiation of “defund the police.”
Or look at San Francisco, an even more progressive city, where voters, already weary of extended school closures during the pandemic, were turned off by the board of education’s obsession with changing the names of schools titled after purportedly objectional figures like Abraham Lincoln and George Washington. Three members of San Francisco’s board of education face a recall, as does the district attorney who presided over an increase in street-level crime.
None of this suggests that Biden is doomed or Youngkin, a first-time candidate, is the answer to everyone’s problems.
It does show that there’s not a Republican or a Democratic way to take out the trash. Voters outside cable news shout shows and Facebook blogs don’t see things in red and blue.
They just want candidates who listen to them, respect them and address real, everyday problems. The ones that do that, like Youngkin, will win next year.
