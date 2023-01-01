Ten candidates are vying for a place on the St. Joseph Board of Education in April. These candidates will seek to fill two open positions on the board. Each candidate has expressed concern about key issues the board has brought to the public’s attention in recent years. Issues like student attendance, state test scores, good facilities and teacher pay are topics they are emphasizing in their appeal to voters.
First, the fact that there is strong coherence regarding the platforms of these candidates demonstrates that the current board, administration and teachers have done an effective job of highlighting the goals and needs of the school district for the coming year. Consistent messaging and strong interaction with the public have been hallmarks of this current board, for the most part, and the message has connected with the public.
Second, the fact that more people are interested in board service speaks well for the future of the district. Having at least two times as many candidates as openings is traditionally seen as a positive for voters and the office, since it provides a sense of actual choice when election day rolls around.
The fact that there are five times as many candidates as positions means that voters have the opportunity to consider a wide range of approaches and options. These candidates have their work cut out to make their voices heard among such a large group.
We should certainly take our time and look closely at all of the candidates who registered to run for school board this year. We should also seek to fill the two vacant positions with those whose background, connection to the district, words and actions demonstrate that they will help continue the positive momentum the current board has built. As we discern the best candidates among these 10 fellow citizens, we should also be thankful that so many are concerned about our children’s education, the well-being of our teachers and the interests of taxpayers.
Regardless of which of these 10 are elected, we will need many voices to address the hurdles facing our education system in the years ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.