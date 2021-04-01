Two state representatives from St. Joseph, Brenda Shields and Bill Falkner, deserve praise for bucking the House majority and voting to provide funding for Medicaid expansion in Missouri.

Most likely, this was a vote that put personal experience over party loyalty. Shields served as CEO of the United Way, and Falkner was mayor of St. Joseph. Both would have become well acquainted with the health needs of working poor adults in St. Joseph, where the poverty rate is 17%.

A couple of points should be noted in this ugly debate on Medicaid funding, which voters approved in Missouri last year. One is that opposition is not monolithic. The governor, who opposed expansion during the election, included the funding in his version of the budget. That will have to be reconciled with the House budget.

The breathless public may be interpreting the House vote as killing Medicaid funding when it’s more of a statement, or an attempt to protect the right flank in a primary. Just the same, voters should be a little angry at themselves for letting it come to this.

Advocates of Medicaid funding speak of it in the same terms as conservatives with tax cuts, that it will all be painless and pay for itself. That may be true in the long run, but expanding Medicaid to cover about 275,000 low-income adults needs about $130 million in general revenue to get started in Missouri. That’s what Parson included in his budget.

The interest groups that got Medicaid expansion on the ballot didn’t include a funding source because they knew it would never pass. That’s in contrast with other states that thought more seriously about what would happen when federal money dries up.

Arizona and Colorado have hospital fees, and Louisiana has a tax on HMOs. Voters in Oregon approved a tax on hospitals, and California voters adopted two separate taxes for Medicaid expansion, including one that raised the levy on cigarettes.

In Missouri, what did those who pushed for Medicaid expansion think would happen when the cost was fobbed off on the conservative Legislature?

Those with longer memories will know that this kind of thing has happened in the past. In 2016, Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment that authorized the Legislature to pursue a photo ID requirement for voting in elections. With 63% approval, the voter intent in 2016 was more emphatic than the 53% that approved Medicaid expansion.

That hasn’t stopped opponents from using legislative and judicial means to block a photo ID law at every turn. The latest attempt is pending in the Legislature right now.

Maybe a grand compromise would be for Democrats to accept a photo ID for voting and for Republicans to fund the expansion of Medicaid. That is, after all, what voters said they wanted.