A total of 518 public school districts are scattered across the state of Missouri. If each one shared a $200 million loss of state revenue, that would amount to a $386,000 cut for each. Throw in four-year and two-year institutions of higher education, and each one only loses $358,000.

It’s just a back-of-the-envelope exercise, but it’s worth considering as voters head to the polls next Tuesday to determine an expansion of Medicaid, otherwise known as Amendment 2.

A few things are worth pointing out on Amendment 2. One is that it will almost certainly pass. Gov. Mike Parson wouldn’t have maneuvered it to the August ballot without knowing that it would drive progressive voters to the polls and win approval, just as similar measures passed in Nebraska, Oklahoma and other red states.

The second is that it will help people, something that opponents of Amendment 2 tend to dismiss. The measure doesn’t expand Medicaid for the disabled or children in low-income households — they are already covered — but it would cover up to 335,000 able-bodied adults with incomes of up to 138% of the poverty level. These are adults who make too much for Medicaid but not enough to qualify for the Affordable Care Act.

The third is that Medicaid expansion won’t fix all problems facing hospitals in rural areas, because the program doesn’t reimburse the full cost of care. Since 2010, 33 hospitals closed in states that expanded Medicaid, although a far larger number closed in non-expansion states.

The fourth point is that Missouri will pay a heavy cost for expansion. Much is made of the federal government picking up 90% of the tab, but the remaining 10% comes to $200 million for a state that already sees Medicaid costs, at $11 billion a year, outpacing the growth of other government obligations.

This is something that Amendment 2’s supporters tend to gloss over, preferring to believe an economic boost will offset the budget impact. This is wishful thinking, just as wishful as believing large federal tax cuts will be paid for through growth rather than borrowing and a declining standard of living for future generations.

At least with Medicaid expansion, the bill comes due sooner. Missouri lawmakers soon could be having conversations like politicians in the state of Oklahoma, where voters narrowly passed Medicaid expansion last month and there’s already talk of cuts to highways and public safety. At one point, there was even talk of a tax on hospitals to help pay for that state’s share, although the proposal went nowhere.

In Missouri, the best solution would be for voters to reject this proposal and for elected lawmakers to come up with a plan that covers uninsured Missourians with more than wishful thinking to fill the $200 million budget gap.