You won’t find the Interstate 229 double-decker bridge on a Christmas card.
There’s nothing picturesque about a stretch of elevated concrete with a river on one side and a scrapyard on the other.
Maybe a dusting of snow would add a touch of cheer, but then again there’s nothing cheerful about the way people drive after the season’s first winter storm.
No, I-229 is all function over form, an ugly but necessary route for about 17,000 vehicles that must get from points north and south every day.
The trouble is, there’s not quite as much function in the coming weeks. The southbound lanes from Highland Avenue to U.S. Highway 36 are scheduled to close for pavement repairs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3. One northbound lane is also set to close during the same period.
This kind of maintenance is not unusual for a 40-year-old stretch of highway that’s close to outliving its useful life. Federal, state and city officials are considering the future of I-229 with an eye toward more of an at-grade road that better reconnects Downtown St. Joseph with the riverfront. As it stands now, doing only routine maintenance means the existing bridge likely will close in 10 years.
The thought of losing the double-decker structure, and its interstate status, generates resistance from those who would like to see I-229 refurbished as it is now, even if it’s one of the most costly options outside of a new bridge across the Missouri River. This is more than pangs of nostalgia. The I-229 bridge does serve a purpose in routing freight and local traffic to the Stockyards and Downtown areas. These parts of town are essential to St. Joseph’s identity and economic growth.
A new plan will have to take that practicality into account. But those who wish to refurbish the bridge must consider another practicality. The Missouri Department of Transportation makes it clear that refurbishing the structure not only costs $50 million right away, it only extends the bridge’s life by about three decades.
At some point down the road, a future generation will be back to where we are now. The structure sucks up millions of dollars in maintenance costs and has to close periodically, inconveniencing those who rely on it.
Those who wish to keep this bridge must ask themselves a question. If the bridge in its current condition is unacceptable, how is the same scenario acceptable for your grandchildren 50 years from now?
In “A Christmas Carol,” Scrooge says, “Men’s courses will foreshadow certain ends, to which, if persevered in, they must lead.”
The future will be determined by today’s actions.
