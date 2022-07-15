If a B-29 “Doc” or the SB2C Helldiver rumbles across the skies of St. Joseph, you can’t help but look up in admiration.
This year’s Sound of Speed Airshow provides a blast from the past, both high above the city and on the runway at Rosecrans Memorial Airport. St. Joseph residents couldn’t help but gaze in appreciation of the size, power and steady roar from a bygone era.
The collection of aircraft, while awesome to see, also proves significant from a historic perspective.
These planes not only helped the U.S. and its allies emerge victorious in the Second World War, but they also ushered in an era of U.S. air supremacy. This mastery of the skies endured for more than seven decades but is never guaranteed — especially in today’s era when Russia is increasingly aggressive and China is viewed as a pacing threat intent on developing its own aircraft carriers and hypersonic missile technology.
Last year, China tested a hypersonic missile system that went around the world, a result that surprised observers in the United States. The U.S. Air Force announced its own successful test of a hypersonic missile off the coast of California earlier this past week, following a failed U.S. test in June.
President Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East didn’t just involve petro-diplomacy. Also high on the agenda was the threat of armed drones from Iran, a U.S. adversary in the orbit of China and Russia.
This isn’t just a matter of pride or a pointless arms race. Here in St. Joseph, those vintage planes on display serve as a reminder of what happens and doesn’t happen when the U.S. achieves control of the skies.
Peter Caddick-Adams, in his book, “Monte Cassino: Ten Armies in Hell,” describes a four-month effort to eject the German Army from a monastery high in the Apennine Mountains in 1944. It describes a series of battles that reached levels of bloodshed resembling the trench warfare of 1914-18.
The Allies finally broke through in May, but what followed was a traffic jam of epic proportion as tanks, Jeeps and other military vehicles converged in a narrow valley to pursue the German Army. The Germans escaped to fight another day, but the author of “Monte Cassino” notes that it could have been far worse for one of the British generals who was bogged down. “He was fortunate that the Luftwaffe had no means of commanding the air in daylight hours — otherwise he would have been in severe trouble.”
U.S. air superiority saved lives on the ground, just as it has since the end of hostilities in 1945. All of us who take the time to admire these impressive planes should desire that the United States doesn’t lose this important advantage.
