Mayor Bill McMurray must have gotten the memo about video engagement.
In the media world, we’ve heard over and over that video is where it’s at when it comes to connecting the public. So it came as little surprise, especially after Zooming entered the vocabulary during the pandemic, that the mayor chose a well-produced video for his final State of the City address at Stoney Creek Hotel last week.
This produced an odd image of the mayor sitting there watching the mayor on a screen talking about the last four years. Hold your applause until the credits.
It’s hard to dispute much of what the mayor had to say in an address that covered a lot of territory in a short time, although it would seem that the city still has a long way to go in terms of community appearance and vacant structures. But McMurray did face challenges that he could have never foreseen in 2018, namely the floods and the pandemic. He presided over decisions on masking and stay-at-home orders that were unprecedented in the history of St. Joseph.
Were mistakes made? Probably, but it was the kind of trial-by-fire that few, if any, of his predecessors at City Hall would have ever had to contemplate, much less act upon.
So if this mayor wants to take a victory lap, even a virtual one, who’s to blame him? He can boast of significant accomplishments, including the passage of tax measures to fund bridge and parks improvements. That’s no easy task in this city. Results of a recent Ping Poll on this website show that McMurray, who chose not to run for another term, still has a deep reservoir of public support.
Now the focus turns to the future. The last four years presented challenges in both the finance department and turnover in the city manager’s office, but it would seem that the recent hires there would bode well for the next mayor. McMurray’s video focused on some issues, like homelessness, infrastructure and crime, that will loom large after the April election.
Maybe the current mayor is just ahead of his time in his method of delivery for this annual address. Why look at a guy standing there in a suit when you can watch drone footage of the Missouri River or bikers on the city trail system?
Perhaps the future will bring Mayor Gary Wilkinson talking about potholes on TikTok or Mayor John Josendale discussing sewer bills in his latest video Snap. The teenagers, we suppose, would love it.
Or the next mayor, whoever he is, could just walk to the podium, notecards in hand, and start talking. Call us old-fashioned, but let’s hope for no pandemic, no floods and a little more podium time in the next four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.