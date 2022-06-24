This image from video from a campaign ad shows Eric Greitens, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, brandishing a long gun and declaring that he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only.
File photo | Eric Greitens for U.S. Senate campaign
Toward the end of the 1993 movie “Falling Down,” a character named William Foster has a moment of recognition and asks, “I’m the bad guy?”
Yep. If you shoot enough people and damage enough property, then it really doesn’t matter how justified your motives were in the beginning.
In the real world, U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens has experienced no such moment of self-awareness. If this wasn’t apparent during his abbreviated term as governor, or when abuse allegations surfaced in a divorce proceeding, then it should become crystal clear with a tone-deaf campaign video that shows him holding a long shotgun and urging his supporters to go “RINO hunting.”
Some of this is typical for a primary election, when candidates try to outdo one another in appealing to a political base. With 21 Republicans trying to replace Roy Blunt, there are plenty of candidates who don’t want to come off as a “Republican in Name Only.”
That doesn’t change the fact that this particular video was appalling, coming just weeks after a mass shooting in Texas and amid heightened tensions involving Supreme Court rulings and the political climate in general. Even if the video was meant to be humorous, the suggestion deserves to be roundly condemned.
It also doesn’t alter the nagging concern that this is more than a desperate mistake from a candidate trying to make up ground. Greitens actually leads in most polls.
In a perverse way, the video could strengthen rather than diminish his candidacy. It will enhance his appeal to a certain portion of the Republican electorate. Meanwhile, some Democrats will be tempted to request GOP ballots and vote for Greitens to advance the most unappealing Republican for the general election. This strategy might say as much about the Democrats’ candidates as it does about Greitens.
In the end, this video says less about Greitens than about the voters in this state and the other candidates in the GOP field. Will Missourians reject this type of behavior on Aug. 2 and will Attorney General Eric Schmitt or U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, both running a strong second in some polls, be able to capitalize on the fallout?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.