As far as carrots go, $10,000 is a pretty big one. Not dying is even bigger.
But in St. Joseph and other areas across the state and nation, people just aren’t taking the bite. This despite COVID-19 vaccine incentives that range from $10,000 lotteries to gift cards and other swag.
This despite a vaccine that received Food and Drug Administration approval after Phase 3 clinical trials involving tens of thousands of participants.
This despite the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that 97% of COVID hospitalizations in the first week of August involved unvaccinated patients.
At this point, frustration with low vaccination rates has some advocating for a switch from the carrot to the stick. This means vaccine passports for travel or admittance to certain businesses or events. It means getting a jab or getting tested regularly to stay employed.
The sentiment is understandable. The frustration is real. Courts and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have found that there is a legal basis to require a COVID vaccine in some instances.
But that’s not the same thing as saying it’s good policy. Opponents of mandates will point to personal freedom, but the real problem is a more practical one. Mandates or passports will backfire, especially in a city like St. Joseph where roughly 4 of every 5 people remains unvaccinated.
There aren’t many restaurants and small businesses in St. Joseph that are eager to exclude 80% of their potential customers. It’s reasonable to assume that the unvaccinated, if they don’t want a chance to win $10,000, will remain unvaccinated even if they can’t go out for a burger or a drink. That means businesses will suffer.
It’s revealing that some of the cities considering more muscular vaccine approaches — New Orleans, San Francisco and New York — already have higher vaccination rates than St. Joseph. Businesses in those areas may be able to survive these health measures.
Employee mandates are tricky because it’s so hard to fill positions right now. What if mandates were to cause some cops, teachers and nurses to quit rather than do something that they vehemently disagree with? That might not leave us in a better position, both in terms of public health (because they aren’t getting the vaccine anyway) but also in providing essential services.
We need more people to get the vaccine. But mandates and passports won’t bring the beneficial impact that many proponents envision.
