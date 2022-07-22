In 2013, Buchanan County officials expressed a sense of relief when voters finally approved a local use tax.
A version of a use tax failed four times at the polls before a county measure gained 50.5% voter approval. A vigorous campaign helped, but another key to passage was a 10-year sunset. As anyone from the St. Joseph School District will tell you, voters love a sunset clause.
But that also means the clock is always ticking on a revenue source. Buchanan County officials can hear the ticking getting louder, which is why a 10-year renewal of this tax was placed on the Aug. 2 ballot. At face value, this 1.6% tax is no different than what voters approved nearly 10 years ago, although changes in the retail landscape can’t be ignored.
A use tax always has been a difficult concept to explain. Broadly speaking, the tax is levied on goods purchased out of state and “used” locally. It is often triggered when bigger-ticket items like vehicles or furniture are purchased out of state or when businesses and construction firms buy equipment outside of Missouri for use in Buchanan County. At times, the burden to collect the tax can be on the buyer, which is different from the sales tax that consumers pay at a local store.
For Buchanan County, the use tax brings in about $2.9 million a year. It goes toward other county funds that receive sales tax revenue, therefore supplementing the general budget, capital needs, law enforcement, tourism and ambulance services.
One thing that has changed since 2013 is that Missouri has an online sales tax taking effect in 2023. The legislature in 2021 passed an online sales tax that could be more broadly levied on e-commerce which now accounts for 12% of total sales in the United States, according to the Show Me Institute.
The question is how does the online sales tax interact with a local use tax that in some ways predates the growth of internet commerce? It was a topic of debate when lawmakers considered the online sales tax bill. Even today, there is a school of thought that a city or county that rejects a local use sales tax would not be eligible to receive any local portion of an online sales tax.
Things have gotten a little more complicated in the last 10 years. What hasn’t changed is the fact that a local use tax, like an online sales tax, has the potential to level the playing field for local brick-and-mortar stores and businesses that lose sales to online competitors. These e-commerce firms don’t employ local citizens or benefit from investment in local infrastructure.
For that reason alone, the county’s use tax should be renewed on Aug. 2. We urge a yes vote.
