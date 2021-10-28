A recent Pew Research Center survey shows that Americans experience stronger conflicts over societal issues — especially economic disparity — than people in other advanced economies.
Tensions between people and groups over economics have always been part of the human experience. However, the rise of advanced economies has made these gaps more pronounced and noticeable. The recent research cites that the United States “stands out as one of the most conflicted when it comes to questions of social unity.” Among the 17 other advanced economies cited in the study, the U.S. is “more divided than other societies surveyed.”
We can point to the prevalence of the 24-hour news cycle as a contributor to this social tension. The internet and social media also have a part to play. Certainly, people are more aware of social tensions than ever before.
With that being said, America also has an elephant in the room that has been part of our heritage. From our beginnings, we have struggled with racial tension and disparity. There have been times in our history when people of color have been denied opportunity simply because of race. This has had a ripple effect, and the two realities mentioned above — advancements in communication and growing diversity — have often amplified the lack of opportunity and the presence of individual and social discrimination.
The good news: These very online tools also can move us toward solutions. Now more than ever businesses and government entities can utilize online tools and tools of mass communication to intentionally bridge the gaps that have brought us to a place of social conflict. Online education, online business opportunities and forums for better understanding are more accessible than ever. And while these opportunities cannot do away with past injustices, they can become tools to help even the playing field for those who have been overlooked due to racial or economic discrimination.
Registering to vote can be done online. Job and loan applications also can be done online. Entire degrees at every educational level can be achieved online. These are examples where once uneven playing fields can become more accessible. New initiatives to provide online access to those in rural, impoverished or inner-city parts of the country come closer to placing helpful tools within reach of once marginalized groups. More opportunities provide a greater likelihood that those people will have more of a voice.
The final part of the solution, though, will involve those who have been disconnected or discriminated against to make the most of the opportunities these tools provide.
