If you look closely on occasion, you might notice a familiar face blowing a whistle on a high school basketball court.
Gabe Edgar has been known to referee games for the Missouri State High School Activities Association. Anyone who has seen the abuse heaped upon basketball referees would understand that this might be the perfect complement to Edgar’s full-time job as superintendent of schools.
The superintendent, along with the St. Joseph Board of Education, will have some tough calls to make in the coming months about the future of facilities, the neighborhoods that feed into schools and possibly the status of open enrollment at the high school level.
These are difficult but necessary discussions for a district that has seen its student enrollment drop by 9% in 10 years. But the decision to convert Mark Twain Elementary into an early learning center should be viewed as more of a canary in a mine shaft for a district that must deal with some long-deferred problems. Enrollment is not going to magically increase.
There are rumors that another elementary school could be on the chopping block. If this is so, the board would be wise to move quickly to contain the disruption to a single school year.
These changes should be made with care, but the impact on students and staff is not necessarily a deal-breaker. A district that is struggling to hire and retain teachers should be able to find openings through the normal churn in employment.
It’s also worth remembering that Mark Twain is not the only school in St. Joseph that receives Title I funding. We would assume that the staff at Twain did an exemplary job of meeting the needs of its student population, including those from low-income families, but that other schools are equally capable of meeting that challenge.
The board and administration will have to consider the bigger issues while moving forward, including underutilized school buildings, poor attendance and the number of children who are at risk of falling behind because they are not ready to start kindergarten.
All of these issues are addressed with this latest school shuffle. At its most recent board meeting, the district provided an update on attendance numbers that have been less than impressive since the pandemic. While the district saw overall improvement since last December, kindergarten attendance was the worst of any grade level at 70.8%.
Punctuality being a learned behavior, perhaps additional structured preschool options could help make a dent in one of the biggest issues that this district faces.
Edgar should stick to his guns. Sometimes, on the court and in the superintendent’s chair, you just have to make the call regardless of the screaming from the peanut gallery.
