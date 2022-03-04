Americans love an underdog. We all root for a Rocky outlasting Apollo Creed or a David taking it to Goliath.
Ukrainians are giving the world a real-time example. In our admiration of Ukrainian defiance, there should be no illusions that a Hollywood ending is inevitable. Vladimir Putin’s brutality was on display in Chechnya and with the Russian military’s support of Bashar-al Assad in the Syrian civil war. The Russian president’s unhinged behavior brings to mind the line from King George in “Hamilton:” “I will kill your friends and family to remind you of my love.”
But Putin, who wishes to turn back the clock to the days of the Soviet empire and a Russian sphere of influence, should be under no illusions as well. Ukraine’s dogged resistance, on a scale not witnessed in Prague in 1968 or Poland during martial law, shows how the times change in a way that autocrats, who live in cocoons surrounded by sycophants, often fail to recognize.
Given a taste of freedom, people are extremely reluctant to give it up. At this point, shouldn’t that be the story of Ukraine?
From our safe haven across the ocean, it’s tempting to believe that a U.S. president can manipulate all levers of world events. This president did this, that president did that, and next thing you know the madman in the Kremlin is putting his nuclear forces on alert.
Certainly, there were missed opportunities and poor choices going all the way back to the president who presided over the end of the Cold War. But what’s happening in Ukraine, despite U.S. policy mistakes along the way, shouldn’t be viewed as just another partisan story or an opportunity to point fingers. Nor should the Ukrainian people be seen as less entitled than Americans or western Europeans to enjoy the fruits of liberty and freedom.
Despite differences in language and culture, people are more similar than different. They generally want many of the same things.
As the Russian invasion gains intensity, many of the social media tributes to Ukrainians have contained images of sunflowers. It turns out that Ukrainians, just like Kansans, love the tall, sturdy plants that can survive strong winds and harsh summer temperatures. They were already Ukraine’s national flower, but they have emerged as a symbol of resistance.
In the first week of the conflict, a video showed a Ukrainian woman giving sunflower seeds to Russian troops to put into their pockets. It wasn’t an act of kindness. She wanted sunflowers to bloom after these invaders were buried in Ukrainian soil.
When it comes to a love of freedom and the ability to withstand sacrifice, it seems Ukraine has as much to teach us as we have to teach them.
