Two events this week illustrate the two sides of the immigration debate. One is a Latino Connect event Saturday at Hyde Park, which seeks to bring together members of St. Joseph’s growing Hispanic community.
The other was a grilling of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at a House Judiciary Committee hearing, with one Republican House member calling him Benedict Arnold.
Here are the two sides of the same immigration coin: the desire for effective border enforcement and an appreciation of diversity and those seeking a better life.
Our question is, can we have both?
Title 42 is at the forefront of conversations about immigration lately. The Trump-era executive action allows immigration officials to turn away migrants due to concerns about COVID-19.
President Biden’s attempt to do away with this order has been temporarily suspended by a federal judge. However, regardless of the ultimate outcome of this provision, immigration debates continue to rage.
Some want even stricter measures than those already in place at our nation’s borders. Others emphasize the need for leniency as long as current immigration laws remain outdated, harsh and rigid.
Virtually no one is arguing for no restrictions. Any sovereign country requires defined, strong borders.
Likewise, most say that global crises like the war in Ukraine provide opportunities to make at least temporary exceptions for some of the millions of refugees fleeing for their lives to find shelter.
Regardless of one’s views on current and future laws, however, one thing is certain. Diversity is at the heart of American identity, something that immigrants from all nations bring to our shores. This not only adds wealth to communities and the nation, but it also educates and informs many of us in ways that enhance the arts, business, education and a wide range of other areas.
So, as we hold whatever convictions we have regarding current immigration laws, may we also recognize the importance of a relevant process that will keep this country growing and strong.
May we also recognize that behind the growing numbers are actual faces of real people trying to make a better life, like millions before them have done. We certainly need to show some respect for those who are here.
At the same time, we should engage with those who are seeking not only a better life for themselves but also to make our communities and our country better than they found it.
