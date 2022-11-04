This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Placeholder BC Courthouse (copy)

The sun shines on the Buchanan County Courthouse in Downtown St. Joseph.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

With all the buzz in the last few years concerning the reliability of elections, it is helpful to note that our local officials in the Buchanan County Clerk’s Office have a proven track record of competence, professionalism and integrity.

It’s not just Buchanan County. Throughout the state, these local officials — both Democrats and Republicans — spend weeks preparing for elections, training volunteers and testing equipment. These preparations help ensure that voters can exercise their right to cast a ballot smoothly and efficiently. Also, once the votes are cast, tallying is done in both a timely and an accurate way.

