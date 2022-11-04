With all the buzz in the last few years concerning the reliability of elections, it is helpful to note that our local officials in the Buchanan County Clerk’s Office have a proven track record of competence, professionalism and integrity.
It’s not just Buchanan County. Throughout the state, these local officials — both Democrats and Republicans — spend weeks preparing for elections, training volunteers and testing equipment. These preparations help ensure that voters can exercise their right to cast a ballot smoothly and efficiently. Also, once the votes are cast, tallying is done in both a timely and an accurate way.
Because of this proven track record and the thorough preparation of these officials in the county clerk’s office, voters drop a ballot into the box with a high level of confidence — regardless of the outcome. The strength of our election system is the level of local control and accountability, not just in Missouri but everywhere in the country.
This is why, when people contest results, it’s often in places far away where they don’t know the election workers. But those election officials in other cities and states are probably well-respected and trusted figures in their communities.
Too many Americans criticize the integrity of those they do not know, often because they simply don’t like the results. But that is how elections are supposed to work — you win some and you lose some.
If deniers contest results simply because they don’t like the outcome, it becomes more difficult to maintain a strong democracy. Questions are important when they are warranted. However, when these questions are answered with clear evidence, democracy should be allowed to move forward, regardless of the results.
On a local level, election officials should be held to a high standard. It’s a standard that, by and large, we feel they meet and exceed in Buchanan County and throughout the state.
With regard to Missouri and Buchanan County, we would emphatically say this: Trust your election results and trust your election officials. Live with the results and, if you don’t like them, there’s always another election around the corner.
