At some point, possibly this weekend, President Donald Trump will reveal his nominee for a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. In short time, the public will learn everything possible about this particular person, from rulings on legal matters to behavior at parties in high school.

It is, however, not the president’s only monumental nomination. Judy Shelton might be the most controversial presidential nominee you’ve never heard of, a lightning rod that goes unnoticed because it’s placed in the less-traveled field of economic policy. Shelton, however, deserves scrutiny before the Senate appoints her to the Federal Reserve’s seven-member board of governors.

Shelton, an adviser to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, is a disrupter. There’s no doubt about that. Indeed, there’s no problem with that. But more than 100 economists, including at least seven Nobel winners, have signed an open letter urging the Senate to reject her nomination. They consider her views to be so outside the mainstream that they are potentially harmful to the U.S. economy.

Fair or unfair, the Supreme Court debate tends to revolve around one issue — abortion. With Shelton and the Federal Reserve, the central issue is her past support of a return to the gold standard.

Shelton is a vocal critic of the Fed’s interest rate policy, the buckets of liquidity pumped into the U.S. economy and the long-term threat of inflation. These are fair points and concerns that other Fed board members share to various degrees, especially with the Fed’s balance sheet expanding to unprecedented levels.

But adherence to the gold standard should give the Senate serious reservations. It would not mark a return to a non-existent Mayberry but instead shackle the central bank’s ability to fight recessions, much like in the disastrous years of the Great Depression when governments tightened monetary policy at the worst possible time.

There are two points worth considering. One is that deflation, with its stifling effect on immediate spending and punishing effect on borrowers, can be just as dangerous as inflation. The other is that our nation’s large trade deficit would make it likely that the U.S. gold supply winds up in Japan or China, unless interest rates were raised to crushing levels.

So scream and holler, if you must, about the Supreme Court. But remember that the Federal Reserve and its decisions will have just as much bearing on how you live your life, at least for the short run.

Some might say a gold standard would bring worthwhile price stability in the long run, but you know what they say about that. In the long run, we’re all dead.