It’s difficult sharing the road with a big tractor-trailer, especially when it’s on your tail or when it keeps passing you down the hill and moving at a snail’s pace on the incline. Hint: It’s not passive-aggressiveness. It’s physics.
Here’s another hint. We all need truckers, especially in this era of product shortages and high inflation. Truck drivers deliver 10 billion tons of freight in the United States every year, everything from toilet paper to factory components.
Until Amazon perfects delivery drones, it’s likely to be trucks that provide the key link from the port, farm or warehouse to the factory, store or home.
If you don’t like rising prices or barren shelves, imagine what things would be like without truckers. But like most professions, companies are experiencing acute shortages of available workers. The American Trucking Associations estimates that last year’s shortage of 80,0000 drivers could mushroom to 160,000 by 2030.
The industry faces the common challenge of an aging workforce, with many drivers nearing retirement age, but also the unique problem of lack of appeal to half the workforce. The vast majority of long-haul truckers are men. In addition, you have to be 21 or older to drive a truck across state lines, a limitation that gives high school graduates three years to consider other options for a career. Many do.
National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which began Monday, should serve as a reminder to address some of these challenges, from better pay to updated federal regulations to more acceptance of technological solutions like autonomous trucking.
Two upcoming train wrecks (figuratively speaking) in the logistics industry could show what a significant shortage of drivers would do to the economy in the future. Unions that represent rail workers could go on strike as early as Friday, a move that would cripple the transportation industry during the height of fall harvest season. Truckers would be asked to pick up the slack, but will their trailers be empty if there are no train deliveries first? Congress has a chance to intervene on this one, and it should if elected officials are interested in keeping inflation from getting even worse.
The second looming disaster involves a potential strike at UPS when the Teamsters contract expires in July. Most reports indicate that the union is itching for a work stoppage that would affect 21.5 million daily package deliveries, amounting to about 6% of the nation’s gross domestic product.
This kind of disruption might be something to think about next time one of those big rigs is in your rearview mirror. The economy couldn’t do without them right now, and they will be even more needed in the future.
